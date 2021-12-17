The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Cancels Remainder of 2021 Season

The annual holiday extravaganza faced increasing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which reopened November 5 following its 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic, has canceled the rest of its 2021 season.

A December 17 statement reads, “We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic. We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The production, which had been scheduled to run through January 2, 2022, returned with favorites like “Snow,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” and “The Nativity,” with the Rockettes appearing in nine musical numbers in total.

All tickets for impacted shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. For more information, visit Rockettes.com.