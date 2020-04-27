The Civilians' Online Benefit Concert to Feature Alex Newell, Grace McLean, Mary Testa, and More

Tickets to A Shining Light are pay-what-you-can, with a free version also accessible.

The Civilians will host an online benefit May 11, with funds going to the company and its artist community. Streamed live from various homes, the event will feature performances by Grace McLean, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Testa, and Duncan Sheik, among others, as well as special guests Jill Sobule, Alex Newell, and more.

Called A Shining Light, the virtual benefit will be hosted by Jo Lampert, beginning with a virtual VIP cocktail hour at 7:30 PM ET followed by the 8 PM performance. To ensure the benefit is accessible to all, there is no minimum ticket price—a donation of any amount will grant viewers access to the concert.

Additional performers include Molly Hager, Van Hughes, and Eddie Cooper.

A Shining Light will feature songs from the musical Whisper House, a Civilians Off-Broadway production that was shut down on the day of its first preview due to the pandemic, songs by Michael Friedman and Ethan Lipton, and new material from McLean's R&D Group project. Whisper House writer Kyle Jarrow will also share an original song created in honor of Event Chair Alexander Dodge. Wiley DeWeese music directs.

“We are eager (but patient) for the time when we can gather together again to experience live theatre and join artists in their creative interrogations of human experience,” said The Civilians Founding Artistic Director Steve Cosson. “As was the case with many theatres, we were deeply saddened when our cornerstone production of Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Whisper House needed to shut down on the day of its first preview. We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to bring this brilliant musical to our audiences in the future. And we’re presently adapting our programs to continue to employ artists, and to serve audiences and students as much as possible.”

Purchase a ticket to A Shining Light on The Civilians' website. A free version will also stream live on The Civilians’ Facebook page.

