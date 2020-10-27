The Come From Away Team Reunites Virtually to Share Memories From the Creation of the Hit Musical in Final Measured in Love Episode

In this new, exclusive roundtable, Christopher Ashley, Kelly Devine, David Hein, Irene Sankoff, Toni-Leslie James, and Caesar Samayoa share the intense collaboration that led to the international hit.

The minds behind Broadway's smash hit Come From Away joined Playbill's former editor-in-chief, Mark Peikert, for a brand-new conversation about the intense collaboration that led to the show's success. Joining Peikert were Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, the show's creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff, actor Caesar Samayoa, and costume designer Toni-Leslie James. Watch the full interview in the video above, where the six longtime collaborators get real about what they still want to change, how limitations can be freeing, and why the show's message so impacted the creative spirit during the long days and weeks of putting the show on its feet. The roundtable is the final installment in the Measured in Love interview series, sponsored by Lexus. In the eight weeks leading up to the Come From Away roundtable, Playbill readers heard from Tony-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw; Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh; three-time Tony nominated actor Joshua Henry; six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Nathasa Katz; Pulitzer Prize-winning musical writer Michael R. Jackson; Olivier Award winner Katori Hall; Tony-winning costume designer Paloma Young; and Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein.