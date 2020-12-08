The Comeback Plays Limited Run at London's Noël Coward Theatre Beginning December 8

The Pin comedy duo Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen star.

The Comeback, the debut play by and starring the comedy duo The Pin (Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen), plays a limited run at London's Noël Coward Theatre December 8–January 3, 2021.

Directed by Emily Burns, the play concerns up-and-coming comics Alex and Ben, who have been booked in the warm-up spot for a fading double act’s comeback tour. Neither duo is delighted to be playing to a sparse crowd in a sleepy, seaside town, but when it’s revealed that a Hollywood director is in the audience, both acts glimpse a final chance for their big break.

Each night, Ashenden and Owen will be joined by a surprise celebrity guest star playing a cameo role.

The production, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, observes social distancing guidelines and strict COVID-secure protocols.

The staging also has set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by Prema Mehta, and sound design by Giles Thomas.

In an earlier statement, Ashenden and Owen said: "After eight years of lugging props between tiny venues, and eight months of watching those props gather dust, we feel ridiculously excited and fortunate to be bringing a play to the West End. For it to have been developed with and presented by a producer of Sonia Friedman's immense standing makes us very proud, and provides ample material for anxiety dreams in which hidden cameras are revealed and words like 'prank' shouted. We hope to provide 90 minutes of silliness, escapism, and extremely well dusted props."

For ticket information visit TheComebackComedy.co.uk.

(Updated December 8, 2020)