The Comeback Returns to the West End July 10

Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen’s comedy is directed by Emily Burns.

Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen’s The Comeback returns to the Noël Coward Theatre July 10. The comedy played just nine performances in December before the U.K. theatre district shut down for a third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limited run is again directed by Emily Burns and stars Ashenden and Owen, who are joined on stage each performance by a surprise celebrity guest in a cameo role. Charlie Ferguson and Alex MacKeith are company members.

The Comeback tells the story of two double acts fighting for control of the most chaotic, farcical, and high-stakes gig of their respective careers.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Prema Mehta, and sound designer Giles Thomas. The production is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tulchin Bartner Productions in association with Playing Field, Eilene Davidson Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, and David Mirvish.

The staging observes social distancing guidelines and strict COVID-secure protocols.