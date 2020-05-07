The Creators of The Office Musical Parody Take on Parks and Recreation Next

Bob and Tobly McSmith's Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody is currently in development.

Bob and Tobly McSmith, the creators of the productions of Friends! The Musical Parody and The Office! A Musical Parody, have revealed that their next project will be Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Currently in development, the musical send up of the hit TV show will be produced Off-Broadway once theatres are able to reopen. Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody will feature songs such as "Park Problems," "Snake Juice Gets You Loose," "It Aint Easy Bein’ Lesli," "Make Pawnee Obese Again," and "What Would Nancy Pelosi Do?" Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, NBC's Parks and Recreation is a long-running comedic series that follows the antics of an Indiana town's public officials. The show's stars include Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, and Aziz Ansari. The Off-Broadway run of Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody will be produced by Right Angle Entertainment, with further details to be announced. Learn more by visiting ParksandRecParody.com.