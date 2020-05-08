The Daily Distraction: A Funny Thing Happened to Whoopi Goldberg on the Way to Broadway

Revisit the EGOT winner's turn as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with this interview that's something familiar, something peculiar.

Day 52: Toga Troubles

On this day in 1962, Broadway brought in a new dose of lovers, liars, and clowns with the premiere of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. But 35 years later, audiences got those old situations with new complications, with Whoopi Goldberg stepping into the Broadway revival, replacing Nathan Lane as Pseudolus.

Check out a sizzle reel from the EGOT winner's stint in the musical above.

After singing the praises of Stephen Sondheim, Goldberg admits that it's not his intricate wordplay that's the most difficult part of the role. "That damn toga," she says with a straight face. "You can't look cute in a toga."

In a soundbite that's as close to a sign of the times as you can get, Goldberg says she wants to appease those who paid to be entertained: "You can't ask for more than that—particularly for $75 bucks. That's a lot of money. They better have a good time." One: Is $75 a lot to Whoopi Goldberg? Two: If only the top ticket price were still $75! Or that there were shows to pay to attend.

