The Daily Distraction: A Jellicle PSA From Broadway's Cats

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.
Day 3: Practical Cats, Didactical Cats...
The major motion picture Cats is now available on demand, much to the delight of many trapped in self-quarantine (with or without the use of recreational substances). But the Razzie-winning masterpiece is merely the Jellicle tip of the Jellicle iceberg. A YouTube spiral will lead to some gems, from Féline Dion to superhuman feats of breath support.
But today, we're focusing a public service announcement from the 1986 cast of the Broadway musical. Take a look above as your favorite Jellicles warn you about the dangers of smoking in the same vein of the eerie "The Naming of Cats." And yes, the cat-to-object size ratio is just as perplexing here as it is on screen.
Tired: Cats in an oversized tire (or chandelier). Wired: Cats in an oversized crystal ashtray.
