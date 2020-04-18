The Daily Distraction: A Sensible Millie Option-Up From Gavin Creel

What do you need with love when you've got a B flat?

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 33: Got It Good, Got It Bad, Got It Gavin

Not only is today Gavin Creel's birthday; it's also the anniversary of his Broadway debut in Thoroughly Modern Millie. In the 18 years since the musical opened, Creel has gone on to earn a Tony Award (for Hello, Dolly!) and two additional nominations, as well as an Olivier Award (for The Book of Mormon). What better way to celebrate than with some high notes?

At Playbill, we live by the motto "Always Option Up," and thankfully, Seth Rudetsky always comes through, constantly getting Broadway veterans to interpolate their faces off—whether it's Carolee Carmello on "The Winner Takes It All," Mandy Gonzalez on "I'm Not That Girl," or, here, Creel on "What Do I Need With Love."

Jimmy's big number usually ends on a G, but at Rudetsky's insistence, Creel took it up to a B flat for their 2014 Provincetown concerts. Check out the note in the clip above, featuring a button Creel deems Seth's "stripper ending" (no comment).

