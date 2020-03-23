The Daily Distraction: Alex Wyse, Josh Lamon, More Make Quarantine a Little Les Misérables

Even if we're all confined to separate barricades, there's still time for a show-stopping power anthem.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 7: My Place Is Here...I Fight With You...From at Least 6 Feet Away

Were you one of those kids who'd stage their own musicals on the back porch or basement, throwing together costumes and using bed sheets as curtains? Perhaps you're still one of those people behind closed doors—no shame. In the age of social distancing, that's one way to keep the show running.

Broadway alum Jordan Grubb (SpongeBob SquarePants, Groundhog Day) recruited a handful of musical theatre friends to present their own, isolation-friendly presentation of Les Misérables' epic "One Day More." There's makeshift costuming and prop work! There's crazy lip-sync vibrato! There's Alex Wyse nailing the march-in-place choreography!

Watch the video above as Grubb, Wyse (Indoor Boys), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Eric Anthony Johnson (Beetlejuice), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Alexa Green (Wicked), and more live their revolution-under-quarantine fantasies.

We have much longer than one day more before self-isolation ends, but hopefully this will hold you over.

Need more distractions? Click here.

