The Daily Distraction: Angela Lansbury Provides a Relaxing (and a Little Sensual) Fitness Regimen, Perfect for Self-Isolation

Let everyone else break a sweat doing their at-home exercises—this is one that prioritizes mindfulness and a peach onesie.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 8: Angela Lansbury's Got the Moves

You know that feeling when you're under quarantine, and you step outside to get some more soap, and you realize your entire body has atrophied? Or when you forgo your shower "just this once" because you discover your coworkers can't smell you over Zoom? Well, Angela Lansbury's here to snap you out of your social distance funk.

In addition to solving murders in Cabot Cove, the stage legend spent the 1980s touting a wellness regimen for any age, joining myriad celebrities in releasing her very own exercise tape. Watch Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves above.

Among the highlights are Lansbury's signature "feeling free" routine, in which the Tony winner glides around her patio in a rhythmic dance set to a synthesized cacophony; some sensible pelvic thrusts on her floor; and a relaxing bubble bath.

Sure, this video may have been produced primarily for people of a certain age who were more likely to watch Murder, She Wrote on syndication than head into the office, and whose social lives may not be what they used to be. But in this period of self-isolation, that should be all of us. So listen to Lansbury and take care of yourself.

