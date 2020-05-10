The Daily Distraction: Audra McDonald Goes 'Beyond the Moon' in Far-Out Hello Again Music Video

We might be confined to our apartments, but Sally is ready to head into the outer space.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 54: To Infinity, and Be-Audra!

We've failed Michael John LaChiusa, and we've failed Audra McDonald.

Yes, they're both treasures of the American theatre. But "Beyond the Moon" deserved to be the Pride anthem of 2017, and that it was not. Pride may be different this year in light of social distancing, but as soon as gay bars are able to reopen, we kindly ask that this Hello Again anthem ring out as we are finally able to go beyond our apartments, and possibly into the stars and into the outer space.

The song (written specifically for the film adaptation) is, frankly, a bop, and the music video is a gay fever dream. What did we do right to deserve Audra McDonald, dressed as an intergalactic empress and surrounded by a growing throng of ripped men, lending her glorious heady mix to a techno beat?

It may be a while before we risk it all to go beyond the moon (or, say, to another borough). But until then, we have Audra, and we have this Into the Woods-meets-aurora borealis green screen marvel.

