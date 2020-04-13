The Daily Distraction: Audra McDonald Has All the Answers

The Tony winner croons you through getting rid of hiccups, a boiled egg hack, and more.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 28: Lady Audra Sings the Yahoos

On this day in 2014, the first Broadway production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre, leading to Audra McDonald's record-breaking sixth Tony Award. And though her portrayal of Billie Holiday was enlightening, offering a glimpse of a woman clinging to what makes her come alive in her final days, it was another nightclub performance of hers—around the same time—that answered some of life's most important questions.

Watch above to revisit McDonald and Jimmy Fallon's recurring bit on The Tonight Show, "Audra McDonald Sings Yahoo! Answers."

In this particular installment, Fallon tickles the ivories while McDonald walks us through, in her mesmerizing lilt, a sensible hiccup cure, a boiled egg hack, first date secret weapons, and the ideal way to enjoy White Castle.

