The Daily Distraction: Barbra Streisand Makes Her Garden Grow...and Grow...and Grow

Video   The Daily Distraction: Barbra Streisand Makes Her Garden Grow...and Grow...and Grow
By Ryan McPhee
Apr 24, 2020
 
A 20-second sustained belt seems an appropriate way to commemorate the star's birthday.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 39: GUH-ROOOOOOOW

As you're washing your hands today, you could sing "Happy Birthday" to Barbra Streisand twice to reach the desired 20-second duration. Alternatively, you could hold Babs' final note in "Make Our Garden Grow" once. Your pick.

Yes, the Candide song was part of another Daily Distraction earlier this week—celebrating another Barb(a)ra, even—but there's no way we weren't going to revisit this clip to celebrate Babs' big day.

The rendition comes from the recording sessions for her 26th (!!) studio album Back to Broadway. The album was released in 1993, but the sessions dated back to 1988. Ultimately, the song didn't make the final track list, but videos have since surfaced of her various takes, each containing a sustained note finale that's equally bizarre, impressive, and entertaining.

This particular clip is somehow her fifth take of the number, and while it's not the mostly widely spread version, it does feature my favorite flourish: making the last "grow" two syllables, flipping from G# to a C# held long enough to make any aspiring Elle Woods jealous.

Need more distractions? Click here.

Look Back at Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl on Broadway

29 PHOTOS
Streisand and Sydney Chaplin during rehearsals
Barbra Streisand and Sydney Chaplin during rehearsals Henry Grossman
<i>Funny Girl</i> Broadway poster art
Funny Girl Broadway poster art
Streisand and Sydney Chaplin, January 1964 Playbill, Shubert Theatre, Boston
Barbra Streisand and Sydney Chaplin, January 1964 Playbill, Shubert Theatre, Boston
In rehearsal: Sydney Chaplin, Streisand, Bob Merrill and Jule Styne
In rehearsal: Sydney Chaplin, Barbra Streisand, Bob Merrill, and Jule Styne
Streisand's Playbill bio
Barbra Streisand's Playbill bio
"I'm The Greatest Star"
"I'm The Greatest Star" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Cornet Man"
"Cornet Man" Henry Grossman
"Henry Street"
"Henry Street" Henry Grossman
