The Daily Distraction: Bernadette Peters Is Bewitched by Breyers

By Ryan McPhee
Mar 17, 2020
 
Treat yourself to a quick break—and perhaps some sinful fudge and real vanilla.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 1: Bernadette Peters Loves Her Breyers

If human interaction isn't currently an option, canoodling with an ice cream carton sounds appealing, and Bernadette Peters circa 1992 had the right idea.

Technically, we can't call it ice cream; it's "Breyers light frozen dessert." Despite what you may have seen at the Harmonia Gardens, Peters is not one to gorge. (She loves sashimi! She doesn't keep crackers in her house! Don't get her started on Dove Bars!) But thanks to Breyers, she can indulge without the guilt: "I feel like I'm cheating...but I'm not!"

And indulge she does. With just one spoonful, she melts into ecstasy, slithering down her fridge as if she's about to launch into "Fever" and sell you her house in Florida.

Go ahead: Be naughty and check out the TV spot above. We won't tell.

