The Daily Distraction: Bradical Reminds Us to Wear Whatever Makes Us Feel Good...Especially in Quarantine

The theatre for a young audience title goes digital.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 51: Pink Socks Rock

If you're stuck in quarantine, you might as well wear whatever you want (Zoom calls permitting)—be it your normal work clothes, Playbill pajamas, or DayGlo footwear. And in case you needed added encouragement, here's Bradical and the Pink Socks, the children-geared show that's all about defying conventions and finding self-confidence.

In the wake of social distancing measures, the musical, penned by Preston Max Allen, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Christopher Hlinka, has gone digital, with the performers and creators coming together via video conference to present a virtual version of the show in its entirety.

The cast includes Hirsch and Hlinka, as well as Coby Getzug, Marie Eife, Spencer Glass, Marquis Johnson, and Erike Peterson. Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel co-direct.

The title arrived on YouTube as licensing companies look for new ways that allow schools and theatre groups to present works during the health crisis. Music Theatre International, for example, has released a version of its The Big One-Oh! adapted specifically for video conferencing platforms.

And for theatregoing tots who need some more distractions around the house (for your sake, possibly), the production has some extra, isolation-friendly activities.

