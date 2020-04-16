The Daily Distraction: Country or Opera? Kelli O'Hara Says 'Both'

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday April 16; watch her show off her range in "They Don't Let You in the Opera (If You're a Country Star)."

Day 31: The King and Aida

As we searched for a video to commemorate Kelli O'Hara's April 16 birthday, we were not short on options. Do we highlight her Tony-winning performance as Anna Leonowens? Do we get fancy with some Così fan tutte? Something as corny as Kansas in August/normal as blueberry pie? Her 2007 appearance as a lesbian fling on All My Children?

This is the closest we could get to a little bit of everything. Check out her epic performance of "They Don't Let You in the Opera (If You're a Country Star)" above.

The genre-bending song, written for O'Hara by Dan Lipton and David Rossmer, melds several Kelli signatures (trills, twang, etc) and biographical milestones (studying classical music, growing up in the south, and giving birth). Watch her manage to convey it all simultaneously in what she calls her own "Glitter and Be Gay."

