The Daily Distraction: Cynthia Erivo Singing 'The Miller's Son' Ought to Be Celebrated

The Tony winner sang the A Little Night Music number at a 2019 Signature Theatre gala honoring Audra McDonald.

Day 57: We'll Go Dancing? In This Climate?

I love a Cynthia Erivo YouTube spiral. I love an A Little Night Music spiral. So when I saw a YouTube video in my suggestions titled "Cynthia Erivo - The Miller's Son," I could not click fast enough.

Personally, I could see Erivo as any character in the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical. Put her in as Desiree. Make her Madame Armfeldt. Let her play Carl-Magnus. But Petra's song allows the Tony winner to show off her captivating vocal range, beginning in a wistful, heady ether and culminating in an urgent, exciting belt.

Check out her performance, from the Signature Theatre's 2019 Stephen Sondheim Award Gala honoring fellow Tony winner Audra McDonald, above.

Rewind-worthy moments: her diction on "butter"/"flutter" and "confetti"/"petticoat"—and her quick interruption (without missing a beat!) to make sure the guest of honor could see her fully. Total Petra move.

