The Daily Distraction: Daphne Rubin-Vega Trades Mimi for Mark in Rent Duet With Adam Pascal

The pair rock out on a traditionally male-male duet.

Day 44: Living in America...Where It's Like the Twilight Zone

As Hair and Rent both opened on Broadway this day in 1968 and 1996, respectively, we're taking a moment to recognize rock musicals and all they've given us: from theatrical LSD trips to Idina Menzel mooing to this particular performance of "What You Own."

The Rent duet is normally sung by Roger and Mark; Adam Pascal reprises his performance as the former in this 2002 Bravo TV special Broadway's Best (created by composer Frank Wildhorn), but instead of his original Mark Anthony Rapp, his Mimi—Daphne Rubin-Vega—joins him. And she is mesmerizing throughout.

In keeping with the theme of the concert (emphasizing the potential crossover appeal of musical theatre), Rubin-Vega seemingly imparts some Alanis Morissette grunge into her rendition—listen out for those vowel formations on "drown" and "Twilight Zone."

The shift to a male-female duet makes for some interesting and exciting approaches to the song's harmonies, which Rubin-Vega makes her own in her distinctive timbre.

Take a look in the video above, and good luck not getting this iconic delivery of "Alexi? Mark. Call me a hypocrite; I need to finish my own film" stuck in your head.

