The Daily Distraction: Don't Rain on Heather Headley's Parade

The Tony and Grammy winner starred in her high school production of Funny Girl just a few years before making her Broadway debut.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 10: A Quarantine Can't Stop Heather Headley's Parade

Despite what Fanny Brice might say, it's probably best to just sit and putter—and certainly not to fly—right now. But that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the anniversary of Funny Girl.

The musical opened on Broadway March 26, 1964, catapulting Barbra Streisand to renown, but some 29 years later, another star-to-be sunk her teeth into the title role. Watch some vintage footage from Heather Headley's 1993 high school production in Fort Wayne, Indiana, above.

The montage is full of Headley-isms, apparent even before her Broadway and recording career. Note the almost mischievous grin on sustained notes, the strut she brings to "get ready for me love 'cause I'm a comer," the commanding inflection on "says you were half now you're whole."

Students may not get the chance to present their high school musicals this year, and we can't get enough of Headley on stage, but this clip is at least a balm.

Need more distractions? Click here.

