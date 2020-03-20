The Daily Distraction: Drag Queen Serves Saraghina Realness (and Fresh Pasta!) in Nine Tribute

So you little self-quarantined devils: You want to know about love? Cissy Walken will tell you!

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 4: Be Safe, Be Healthy, Be Italian

Restaurants are shut down, and the pasta aisles at grocery stores have been depleted. But that can't stop New York City drag queen Cissy Walken. If you're staring at your kitchen with despair, here's a lesson in fresh pasta making (and love) courtesy of the reigning Miss Stonewall—and Maury Yeston.

Check out the video above as Cissy demonstrates the art of mixing, rolling, and cooking (live!) while performing "Be Italian," the sultry Saraghina number from Nine (as sung by Fergie in the movie adaptation).

The performance above comes from DragWars 2018 at West Village hotspot Pieces, and has since become a mainstay act for Cissy, including custom gown reminiscent of farfalle. In lieu of regular drag shows as we practice social distancing, the performer will go live on Facebook and Instagram every Sunday to offer a Penne for Your Thoughts.

So go ahead and sift the flour now before the chance is past.

