The Daily Distraction: Drag Race's Nina West Channels Carole Baskin, Kristin Chenoweth in Her Own Tiger King Music Video

Andrew Lippa's musical parody of the Netflix sensation gets a drag twist.

Day 55: Hey Kitty Girl!

Any drag queen could beat your face, but watch out, because Nina West can arrange for one of her cool cats to eat your face.

The RuPual's Drag Race Season 11 Miss Congeniality feels her feline fantasy as Carole Baskin in a new music video for "Little Pieces," the Bond-esque anthem by Andrew Lippa for his quarantine pet project (no pun intended): a musical parody of Netflix sensation Tiger King.

Lip syncing to Kristin Chenoweth's previously released track, West dons Baskin's signature wardrobe—animal print, flower crown, etc.—to sing about what may or may not be an effective way to dispose of a body (allegedly). Look out for some particularly sickening prop work (are those...cold cuts?), plus cameos from West's own fierce beasts, Edgar and Felicity.

