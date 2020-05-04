The Daily Distraction: Elaine Paige Is Rich in Vocals, Camp, and Vitamin C

The music video for “Nobody’s Side” features the leading lady, shrouded ghouls, and a mysterious glass of orange juice.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then.

Day 48: I Need Some Explanations Fast

Last week, we toasted the anniversary of Chess opening on Broadway with a hilariously woeful duet from French and Saunders. But we're not done with the '80s musical. Enter: Elaine Paige and her fantastic, utterly bizarre "Nobody's Side" music video.

Even before Paige sings the incredibly apt opening "What's going on around me is barely making sense," the stop-motion rain lets you know you're in for a wild ride. Then she enters in vaguely Stritchian garb/hair. A disturbing sequence of events follows, most of which involve a combination of wild arm movements and sudden glances at the camera.

A mysterious glass of orange juice ushers in the final two tableaux. First, Paige standing on a balcony over a slew of shadowy figures, evoking both her Evita days and the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" music video. Finally, she masters the art of teleportation, vanishing and reappearing at various levels of a single flight of stairs, each pose more shocking than the next.

What the hell was in that orange juice?

