The Daily Distraction: Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Go Head-to-Head (and Purse-to-Head) in Guys and Dolls

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   The Daily Distraction: Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Go Head-to-Head (and Purse-to-Head) in Guys and Dolls
By Ryan McPhee
Apr 14, 2020
 
Revisit the Tony-winning pair's definitive rendition of "Sue Me."

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 29: When We Think of the Time Gone By...

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls. To mark the occasion, watch Faith Prince hit Nathan Lane with her handkerchief (decidedly not pandemic-friendly behavior) and bag approximately 28 times in this performance of "Sue Me" on The Tonight Show.

Both are comedy geniuses on their own, and together, the laughs are twofold—even in their silence (both can mine a blank stare for all it's worth). As Prince's Adelaide swats Lane's Nathan with her handkerchief, watch for him reacting to being hit even after she's finished. The next verse, Prince doubles down by weaponizing the purse, with the help of some perfect foley.

But alriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight already—stop reading about it and watch the clip above.

Need more distractions? Click here.

Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls

Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls

15 PHOTOS
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_02_HR.jpg
Faith Prince and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Nathan Lane and Peter Gallagher in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Nathan Lane and Peter Gallagher Martha Swope
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_07_HR.jpg
Nathan Lane and Faith Prince Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Martha Swope
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_01_HR.jpg
Josie de Guzman and Peter Gallagher Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_03_HR.jpg
Josie de Guzman and Peter Gallagher Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_04_HR.jpg
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_05_HR.jpg
Faith Prince Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_06_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
The Daily Distraction
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.