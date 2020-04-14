The Daily Distraction: Faith Prince and Nathan Lane Go Head-to-Head (and Purse-to-Head) in Guys and Dolls

Revisit the Tony-winning pair's definitive rendition of "Sue Me."

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 29: When We Think of the Time Gone By...

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls. To mark the occasion, watch Faith Prince hit Nathan Lane with her handkerchief (decidedly not pandemic-friendly behavior) and bag approximately 28 times in this performance of "Sue Me" on The Tonight Show.

Both are comedy geniuses on their own, and together, the laughs are twofold—even in their silence (both can mine a blank stare for all it's worth). As Prince's Adelaide swats Lane's Nathan with her handkerchief, watch for him reacting to being hit even after she's finished. The next verse, Prince doubles down by weaponizing the purse, with the help of some perfect foley.

But alriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight already—stop reading about it and watch the clip above.

