The Daily Distraction: Ferris and Milnes Perform 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes

By Dan Meyer
May 26, 2020
 
The West End stars performed a medley of the composer's most cherished numbers.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 70: And Another 100 Sondheim Songs Just Got Onto the Page...

In 2015, musical double act Ferris & Milnes honored Stephen Sondheim by filming their "33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes" act at Steinway Hall in London. In honor of the composer's 90th birthday (OK, a couple months belated), revisit the medley above.

The jam-packed number, equally chaotic and delightful, kicks off with "Pirelli's Miracle Elixir" from Sweeney Todd, before seamlessly zigzagging through songs from Sunday in the Park With George, Company, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and more. Listen closely: can you name them all?

Ferris and Milnes debuted the tribute during the Hey, Old Friends! Sondheim 85th birthday gala at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

15 Photos Celebrating Stephen Sondheim

15 Photos Celebrating Stephen Sondheim

Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim was born March 22, 1930.

Stephen Sondheim Friedman-Abeles/©New York Public Library
Carol Lawrence and Larry Kert in a promotional photo for West Side Story.
Carol Lawrence and Larry Kert in a promotional photo for West Side Story Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Zero Mostel in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
Zero Mostel in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
nypl.digitalcollections.e3d34250-fc46-012f-938c-58d385a7b928.001.w.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim in rehearsal for Do I Hear a Waltz? Friedman-Abeles/©New York Public Library
Larry Kert and company in Company.
Larry Kert and company in Company
Alexis Smith, John McMartin, Dorothy Collins, and Gene Nelson in Follies.
Alexis Smith, John McMartin, Dorothy Collins, and Gene Nelson in Follies
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
A scene from the original Broadway production of Pacific Overtures.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Pacific Overtures Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd.
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd
Sally Klein, Jason Alexander, Lonny Price, Jim Walton and Ann Morrison in Merrily We Roll Along.
Sally Klein, Jason Alexander, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, and Ann Morrison in Merrily We Roll Along Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
