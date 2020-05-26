The Daily Distraction: Ferris and Milnes Perform 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes

The West End stars performed a medley of the composer's most cherished numbers.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 70: And Another 100 Sondheim Songs Just Got Onto the Page...

In 2015, musical double act Ferris & Milnes honored Stephen Sondheim by filming their "33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes" act at Steinway Hall in London. In honor of the composer's 90th birthday (OK, a couple months belated), revisit the medley above.

The jam-packed number, equally chaotic and delightful, kicks off with "Pirelli's Miracle Elixir" from Sweeney Todd, before seamlessly zigzagging through songs from Sunday in the Park With George, Company, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and more. Listen closely: can you name them all?

Ferris and Milnes debuted the tribute during the Hey, Old Friends! Sondheim 85th birthday gala at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

