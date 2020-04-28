The Daily Distraction: French and Saunders Do Chess, Which They Both Definitely Know So Well

Watch the comedy duo tackle the '80s musical's power ballad in their own special way.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 43: Oh So Good...?

Before Mamma Mia! brought ABBA to Broadway, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus showcased their catchy songwriting on the Great White Way, with Chess opening at the Imperial Theatre on this day in 1988.

Among the musical's myriad anthems (including the literal "Anthem") is the power ballad "I Know Him So Well," sung by Broadway belters and shower singers alike over the past three decades. Today, I'm revisiting one of my favorite versions of the song, from British duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Saunders delivers gravitas on the opening verse, before French interjects off-cue (and then misses her actual entrance). Then come the awkward harmonies, and the fermatas, and the Leslie Uggams-ing of the lyrics, and—above all—"microphone technique."

It's like karaoke from hell, and yet music to our ears.

Need more distractions? Click here.

