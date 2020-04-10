The Daily Distraction: Giddy On Up With Laura Bell Bundy

The Tony nominee traded the Broadway stage for the saloon in her first country single.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 25: Bend and Snap and Two-Step

If you thought Laura Bell Bundy's "Omigod You Guys" quick change was impressive, wait until you see what happens when she jumps out a window.

To celebrate the Legally Blonde star's April 10 birthday—and her recovery from COVID-19 (she says she's feeling so much better...than befooooooore)—here's the music video for her 2010 country single: "Giddy On Up."

Shortly after earning a Tony nomination, Bundy returned to her southern roots and signed to Mercury Nashville Records, adding some theatrical flair to the country music scene. She has multiple costume changes. She breaks bottles. She Annie Oakleys her cheating man's clothes off. She plugs Bath and Body Works.

So take your break, give it a watch, and giddy on up. But don't giddy on out. Please stay in.

Need more distractions? Click here.

