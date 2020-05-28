The Daily Distraction: Gladys Knight Pours Her Soul Into 'And I Am Telling You'

Celebrate the Grammy winner's birthday with her rendition of the Dreamgirls anthem.

Day 72: Dreamin' on That Midnight Train

Empress of Soul Gladys Knight celebrates her birthday May 28, and if she's true to her word (from the '80s), she's thankfully not going anywhere. Check out the Grammy winner's rendition of Dreamgirls' "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" above.

The performance, from the 1985 Black Achievement Awards, forgoes the explosive, unpredictable approach associated with the song thanks to Jennifer Holliday, with Knight opting for a decidedly more controlled and soulful take. Rest assured, it's just as intense and impressive.

There are other recordings of Knight singing the emotional ballad, but this particular version is worth watching, especially for her moves that border on aerobics class. Check out those step-touches!

