The Daily Distraction: I Can't Stop Watching This Ad for Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney in The Little Foxes

The Manhattan Theatre Club revival opened April 19, 2017.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 34: Double Trouble

One of my favorite YouTube spirals is Old Broadway Commercials. Whenever I'm down, I turn to Paula "My Husband Works in This Area" Glogau, Chita and Liza, or Anita Morris for some much needed comfort. But none compare to these 15 seconds of Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon (or is it Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney?) in The Little Foxes.

The spot may as well be simply for "Actresses!". There's intrigue. There's gravitas. There's...a WIG SWAP.

Halfway through, the two trade roles—just as they did in the 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club revival that opened three years ago. You've spent the last eight seconds getting lost in Nixon's timid Birdie and Linney's glaring Regina, and in the blink of an eye, you're confronted by Linney's timid Birdie and Nixon's glaring Regina.

It's one part Tik Tok meme, one part drag show, and a dash of Masterpiece Theatre.

