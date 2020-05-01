The Daily Distraction: Jessica Vosk, Nancy Opel, Nikki Reneé Daniels, and More Go Into the Virtual Woods

The Broadway favorites gathered online for a rendition of the Into the Woods prologue.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 46: Into the Zoom

No matter what the Witch from next door tells you, it's probably best to opt for staying in over venturing into the woods right now. But self-isolation didn't stop this host of stage favorites from selling the cow, getting the money, lifting the spell, making the potion, going to the Festival, etc—at least virtually.

Check out this epic group performance of the full "Prologue" from Into the Woods above, with each part recorded remotely under the music direction of Max Grossman. The video encourages viewers to donate to The Actors Fund.

The cast includes Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show) as the Narrator, Max Chernin (Bright Star) as the Baker, Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) as the Baker's Wife, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as the Witch, Nikki Renée Daniels (Hamilton) as Cinderella, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Jack, Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Cinderella) as Jack's Mother, Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Little Red Riding Hood, Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos tour) as Florinda, and Kaitlyn Davidson (Cats tour) as Lucinda.

Special shoutout to Williams for exemplary prop work (marshmallows are a quarantine must-have), Vosk for her witchiness (perfectly accented by a portrait of her as Elphaba in the background), and Berresse for that mustache (no explanation needed).

Need more distractions? Click here.