The Daily Distraction: Jessica Walter Experiences a Spring Awakening on 90210

Self-isolation is no excuse to not “sing like your privates are on fire.”

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 2: All Shall Know the Wonder of Jessica Walter

As student thespians around the country alter their performance plans in the wake of mass gathering restrictions, Laura Benanti has become the high school musical fairy godmother by giving them their chance in the digital spotlight. The students of West Beverly Hills High School circa 2008 weren’t as fortunate, however; when their show was in peril, they instead got an alcoholic star of yesteryear yelling at them about sex.

The late-aughts spin-off of the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise, simply titled 90210, was rife with camp and teen drama, and in the center of that Venn diagram is Jessica Walter’s matriarchal Tabitha Wilson directing a production of Spring Awakening (almost certainly unlicensed).

“You’ve got to sing like your privates are on fire,” she cries, interrupting the girls’ run-through of “Mama Who Bore Me (Reprise).” Rest assured, she goes on to provide a demonstration.

Take a look, move from the hips, and claim the stage (all while practicing social distancing, please).

