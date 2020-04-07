The Daily Distraction: Judith Light Acts (and Sings) Her Way Through a Bowling Alley Breakdown

The Tony winner starred alongside Sandy Duncan and Jill Eikenberry in the 1989 TV movie My Boyfriend's Back.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 22: A Striking Performance That Spares No Pain

You know the real song "My Boyfriend's Back"? Well, pretend it was a fictional song performed by a fictional '60s group called The Bouffants, and its members were Judith Light, Sandy Duncan, and Jill Eikenberry. Now pretend that group broke up but then reunited for a TV special nearly 30 years later.

And there you have the premise of the 1989 NBC movie My Boyfriend's Back.

You can watch the whole movie above, courtesy of Popcornflix (don't worry, it's legit), and we highly recommend that you do so. But for now, let's focus on one particular moment about halfway through: Vickie Vine's emotional mid-performance tirade...in a bowling alley. The scene begins at the 53-minute mark.

Resigned to booking less than desirable venues—Light (as Vine) sits by a piano and a life-size cutout of the Bouffants as she regales the customers with anecdotes from her troubled childhood, most notably going to her prom with her cousin Ernie.

Unfortunately, the bowling league members are not nearly as captive an audience as you undoubtedly are watching this, leading to a dramatic monologue worthy of any college audition and/or drag bar.

"I went to the damn prom with my cousin," she says, grinning through tears. "You think about it. You think about how the best time of my life ended when I was 17 years old. And how when The Bouffants broke up, all my mother had to say was 'You see, Vickie? I told you never to aim too high. You'll get disappointed every time.'"

Ever the professional, Vickie Vine cleans herself up and seamlessly launches into her next song. It's a little Shelly Pfefferman, it's a little Hedwig Schmidt, it's a little us past our bedtime at Marie's Crisis. Enjoy.

