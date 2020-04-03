The Daily Distraction: Kentucky's Krissalyn Love Delivers a World Full of Love in The Wiz

Sick of staying at home? Let this "Home" cheer you up.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 18: A "Home" While You Stay at Home

Confession: If you send me a YouTube video telling me I "have to watch this," I probably won't. If I tell you I did, I'm probably lying. (Sorry, I'm busy! Watching other YouTube videos!) But I'm thankful that when a friend—a fellow option-up connoisseur—sent this clip a few days ago, I clicked.

There are so many wonderful renditions of The Wiz breakout "Home" available: Stephanie Mills. Shanice Williams. Stephanie Mills with Shanice Williams. Diana Ross. Whitney Houston. Eleven-year-old Jazmine Sullivan. This one, from Kentucky native Krissalyn Love, deserves to join the ranks.

The performance (from a 2017 production at Distilled Theatre Company in Lexington) starts off like most others: a tearful goodbye, wistful musings of love overflowing, etc. But as she rounds the corner of the second verse, a slight run up on "time be my friend" signals an unleashing. She soon goes full force with her belt, jumping up the octave and paying homage to some aforementioned Dorothys with her own riffs on other signature riffs. Beyond the singing, her performance is captivating—particularly as she firmly plants her feet, never allowing the vocal pyrotechnics to take her out of the moment.

Home might get a bit monotonous during quarantine, but I won't soon tire of this one.

And if you want to hear more from Love, check out her recent "Couch Concert" for Distilled Theatre Company, in which she sings, among others, The Color Purple's "I'm Here" and a "Home" reprise.

