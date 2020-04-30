The Daily Distraction: Legally Blonde: The Musical's Delta Nus Reunite for a Public Health PSA

Elle Woods has an important announcement for her sorority sisters.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 45: Omigod You Guys...Sanitize!

[Bursts into Harvard admissions office] Hooooow's this for a class reunion?!

To ensure her Delta Nu sisters were staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway's very own Elle Woods (Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy) hopped on FaceTime to go over some sanitization essentials. Watch the video above!

Evidently, Little Miss Woods Comma Elle has been busy as an attorney, now representing Tiger Queen Carole Baskin—and assuming her wardrobe, too. But that didn't stop her from reconnecting with Margot (Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford), Serena (Beetlejuice favorite Leslie Kritzer), Pilar (Asmeret Ghebremichael), and the gang (cast members from the original Broadway and touring companies) for this new take on "Omigod You Guys."

Because if there ever was a reason to clean, this one qualifies.

Check it out...and be sure to send well wishes to Courtney, whose break has gone on far longer than expected.

