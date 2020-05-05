The Daily Distraction: Lempicka's 'Woman Is' Offers a Taste of What's in Store for Broadway Post-Pandemic

This belty anthem is on repeat while the curtains are down.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 49: Roll Me Another One

With shows shuttered for the foreseeable future, theatre fans and professionals alike are turning to cast recordings, streaming performances, and more to get their musical fix. I'm no exception, and one particular show tune I'm playing on repeat during this time has yet to be heard on Broadway: "Woman Is" from the new musical Lempicka.

Unfortunately, the show's upcoming bow at La Jolla Playhouse—which was to lay the groundwork for a Broadway transfer—has been postponed, and to rub salt in the wound, there's no official recording of Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer's captivating score. Thankfully, YouTube can keep us sated. Check out this cover of the show's breathtaking anthem "Woman Is," presented by Michael Korte and performed as a trio arrangement by Brooke Simpson, Christine Noel, and Uri Grey.

The number closes out the first act as artist Tamara de Lempicka grapples with a surge of emotions as her relationship with her new muse—the free-spirited prostitute Rafaella—escalates. The tryst ignites a sexual and artistic awakening, depicted by the song's progression and rhythmic shifts and underscored further here with three voices in constant interplay.

Eden Espinosa took on the title role (and this song) in the show's world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and was expected to reprise her role at La Jolla and possibly beyond. Until then, we at least have these performances to give us a glimpse of what's waiting for us on the other side.

