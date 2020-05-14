The Daily Distraction: Lena Hall Trades Rocker Pipes for Coloratura Soprano, Sings The Magic Flute

Move over, Hedwig, another German badass is stepping up to the mic.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate.

Day 58: Queen of the Midnight Radio

Rock is in Lena Hall's DNA (it's literally her middle name on Twitter). But that doesn't mean there's no room for head voice amid all that screlting. Watch the Tony winner embrace her classical side with "Der Hölle Rache" from Mozart's The Magic Flute.

The shocking video comes from a late-night appearance at the Laurie Beechman Theatre's Broadway Sessions series, but Hall initially presented the Queen of the Night's aria (in more opera-appropriate attire) during her 2018 Café Carlyle concert, as an homage to her classic arts-driven upbringing by her parents. A childhood in ballet and opera—and perhaps playing a German aspiring drag queen—have led to this moment.

But why hasn't this come up before? Was there no room for a challenge on The Search for Elle Woods testing their dramatic soprano ability? Singing Brünnhilde while wrangling a chihuahua would be as relevant to playing Elle as dancing on a cobblestone street in heels!

