The Daily Distraction: Let Cher Entertain You, Let Cher Make You Smile

Happy belated birthday to the goddess warrior, and happy anniversary to Gypsy.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 65: Hello Everybody, My Name's Cher, What's Yours?

Yesterday was Cher's birthday. Today is the 61st anniversary of Gypsy opening on Broadway. Short of the pop goddess (or Stephanie J. Block) playing Rose in a Zoom production, here's the perfect way to celebrate both of these momentous occasions in queer history.

To kick off the very first episode of her solo variety show in 1975, Cher crooned the first few bars of "Let Me Entertain You" in a glamorous Bob Mackie gown and shawl. But in Cher—and Gypsy Rose Lee—fashion, the shawl soon came off, and the sultry voice became a full-blown belt.

Three things I'm particularly obsessed with: the runway cascading into the audience (the one thing that The Cher Show was missing), the random lyric changes (some old and then some new tricks is now rock 'n' roll? Sure!), and the surprise, sudden flips into head voice (listen for it on "I'll make you feel good" and the final "real good time").

Cher may be a year older, but ultimately, she is ageless. She could play Rose. She could play Louise. She could play Baby June. She should just play all of them.

She's done it before...

