The Daily Distraction: Let's Play 'Count the Lifts' With Shoshana Bean

The Broadway favorite serves riffs and whistle tones in this delightfully chaotic Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat montage.

Day 63: A Lot of Crazy Dreams...and Riffs...and Lifts

The middle of the "Former Elphaba" and "Joseph Narrator" Venn diagram is a delightful intersection. Not long before the pandemic, Jessica Vosk and Eden Espinosa shared the role with Alex Newell. And in 2009, Shoshana Bean put her stamp on the Andrew LLoyd Webber role.

Watch clips from Pittsburgh CLO's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (featuring David Osmond—Donny's nephew) above. Much like the show's previously discussed Tonys performance, the reel is as exciting as it is frantic, with Bean appearing in a different look for every number.

My favorite moment begins at 2:52, as the Wicked and Waitress alum riffs her way through the score. Not to be outdone, the ensemble engages in an absurd series of lifts and crosses behind her. As if she sensed she needed to reclaim center stage from the bodies soaring above her, she launches into her signature whistle tone.

Go go go go, Sho!

