The Daily Distraction: Lisa Kudrow, Sherie Rene Scott, Jane Krakowski, and Veanne Cox Have Got the Power in Their Purse

Lisa Kudrow, Sherie Rene Scott, Jane Krakowski, and Veanne Cox Have Got the Power in Their Purse

A parade of designer-decked character actresses belt/rap it out.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 40: It's Called Fashion, Look It Up

The other day while revisiting American Psycho's "You Are What You Wear," I likened the number to a scene from Marci X, featuring a host of Broadway favorites. While the movie most certainly does not hold up, there are some moments to savor, like Christine Baranski jumping into the splits or this particular show-stopper, "Power in My Purse."

Lisa Kudrow, as the title Marci, leads a quartet rounded out by Broadway veterans Jane Krakowski, Veanne Cox, and Sherie Renee Scot in the rousing number, an ode to luxury brands. The performance features countless designer names in loose-fitting couplets, a shout-out to Annie Get Your Gun, shirtless backup dancers, and a woefully misguided rendition of "And I Am Telling You."

Like "You Are What You Wear," the song has all the makings of a Real Housewives single. LuAnn, if you have any intention of returning to Feinstein's/54 Below post-quarantine, I volunteer to be your Veanne.

