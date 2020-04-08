The Daily Distraction: Liz Callaway Finds a 'Beautiful City' While Driving Through New York

The Tony nominee serenades and soothes in her "AutoTunes" videos.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 23: The Story Goes On the Road

If anyone's voice were the aural equivalent of a warm hug, it'd be Liz Callaway's. And while we wouldn't dare ask the Tony nominee to physically embrace us in the age of social distancing, her singing can at least provide some comfort during this uncertain period.

Lately, Callaway has taken her act on the road—literally—with her "AutoTunes" series of covers from behind the wheel. From Sondheim to Schwartz to Carly Simon, she sings out while driving around, making the world her rehearsal studio.

Check out her cover of "Beautiful City" from Godspell above. Though recorded in February, the lyrics prove prescient day by day, particularly as she navigates the Upper West Side. In a surreal moment at the end, a passing ambulance siren accompanies the final refrain (in the same key!).

Feinstein's/54 Below will stream her The Beat Goes On concert April 10. And while we look forward to seeing her on the stage once the city comes back to life, we wouldn't be mad if she started her own ride-sharing service.

Need more distractions? Click here.

