The Daily Distraction: Liz Callaway Finds a 'Beautiful City' While Driving Through New York

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   The Daily Distraction: Liz Callaway Finds a 'Beautiful City' While Driving Through New York
By Ryan McPhee
Apr 08, 2020
 
The Tony nominee serenades and soothes in her "AutoTunes" videos.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 23: The Story Goes On the Road

If anyone's voice were the aural equivalent of a warm hug, it'd be Liz Callaway's. And while we wouldn't dare ask the Tony nominee to physically embrace us in the age of social distancing, her singing can at least provide some comfort during this uncertain period.

Lately, Callaway has taken her act on the road—literally—with her "AutoTunes" series of covers from behind the wheel. From Sondheim to Schwartz to Carly Simon, she sings out while driving around, making the world her rehearsal studio.

Check out her cover of "Beautiful City" from Godspell above. Though recorded in February, the lyrics prove prescient day by day, particularly as she navigates the Upper West Side. In a surreal moment at the end, a passing ambulance siren accompanies the final refrain (in the same key!).

Feinstein's/54 Below will stream her The Beat Goes On concert April 10. And while we look forward to seeing her on the stage once the city comes back to life, we wouldn't be mad if she started her own ride-sharing service.

Need more distractions? Click here.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Daily Distraction
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.