The Daily Distraction: Long Before Jellicles, Judy Garland Was a Singing Cat in Gay Purr-ee

Isolated? Dreaming of a getaway? Mewsette knows how you feel.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 5: "Champagne? That must be what they call catnip in Paris!"

Now more than ever could we use some Saturday Morning Cartoons. May we suggest Gay Purr-ee, the 1962 animated gem featuring Judy Garland as a country cat with city aspirations named Mewsette?

Digital Fur Technology has nothing on this Warner Bros. specialty, with songs by The Wizard of Oz collaborators Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, A Little Night Music vet Hermione Gingold as a plump, pink Madame Henretta Reubens-Chatte, and a plot that takes a sharp left turn into cat-trafficking and paw-stitution? Yes please!

But before that dark tangent, Mewsette day-dreams of leaving the country and heading to Paris in the lap of a Veanne Cox-esque socialite. Cue the Technicolor fantasy torch song "Take My Hand, Paree."

It's Judy at her most Judy, just...as a cat.

