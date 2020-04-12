The Daily Distraction: Look Who's Here (It's Ann Miller)

The star of musicals on stage and screen appeared in Paper Mill Playhouse's 1998 production of Follies.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 27: Still Here (in Quarantine)

In 1988, Ann Miller made her final stage appearance in a fitting swan song: as Carlotta in Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies at Paper Mill Playhouse. Following a career in Hollywood movie musicals and in such shows as Mame and Sugar Babies, she sang of good times and bum times and the one constant throughout them. Watch Miller, born on this day in 1923, sing "I'm Still Here" above.

READ: Straight From the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault Celebrates Follies, Mame, and More

"I've gone the gamut A to Z," she sings toward the end, and by then, you believe her because you just saw her do it. A flirty cross with a young gentleman morphs into a stoic march downstage, followed by some over-the-top shimmying until she finally plants her feet in defiance.



READ: Stage and Screen Icon Ann Miller on Sugar Babies, Co-Star Feuds, and Those Wigs

May we all have that same exuberance and resilience as we do our own flirty cross (from bed to kitchen), a stoic march (to the closet), some shimmying (while showering), and planting our feet (back in bed).

Need more distractions? Click here.

