The Daily Distraction: Marisha Wallace, Lea Salonga, Katharine McPhee, More Think—and Sing—About 'Tomorrow'

Wallace virtually gathered several friends and co-stars for this moving Annie cover, benefiting Broadway Cares and MAD Trust.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill’s Daily Distraction.

Day 73: Come What May...

Every one of us is stuck with a day that's gray and lonely right now, but Marisha Wallace is sticking out her chin—with a grin that spans both sides of the Atlantic. Watch the Broadway alum and West End star's moving rendition of the Annie anthem "Tomorrow," featuring friends and fans from around the world, above.

Among those joining Wallace (virtually) in the video are Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Lea Salonga, Katharine McPhee, Beverly Knight, Kerry Ellis, Ledisi, Alex Newell, Nina West, Michael James Scott, Courtney Reed, and Angie Schworer. The track was self-recorded from Wallace's apartment and subsequently produced by music producer Steve Anderson.

The Martin Charnin and Charles Strouse tune was the last song Wallace sang in front of an audience (as part of her solo tour) before theatres across London's West End and the entire U.K. were shut down due to the health crisis. "I was stunned, confused, sad," she recalls. "We cried together because we knew that was probably the last time we may have that experience for a while. Though it was sad, the song somehow gave us hope—hope that we will meet again soon and that the sun will rise again."

Viewers are encouraged to donate to both the U.S.-based Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the U.K.-focused MAD Trust, marking a novel joint charity drive supporting the two organizations.

"Originally, I was releasing this song to support the morale of the entertainment community," Wallace says, "but this song can help everyone. The video and the song will give you hope. Something we really need right now."

Wallace has appeared on Broadway in Aladdin and Something Rotten!. In London, she's starred in the West End production of Dreamgirls and appeared in the U.K. bow of Waitress. She was due to play Motormouth Maybelle in the London revival of Hairspray this spring, though the production has been pushed (to the fall at the earliest) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

