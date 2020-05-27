The Daily Distraction: Noah Galvin Was Ready to Play Mama Rose...at Age 15

Catch the Dear Evan Hansen star live out his Gypsy dreams as a teen.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill’s Daily Distraction.

Day 71: Ready or Not, Here Comes Noah

“Born too soon and started too late?” Hmm, not quite.

While many teenage musical theatre hopefuls might dream of starring in Dear Evan Hansen some day, actual Evan Hansen actor Noah Galvin had slightly less age-appropriate aspirations as a 15-year-old. Watch the stage and screen star live out his dream role of Gypsy's Madame Rose in the clip above from a 2008 edition of the theatre-meets-improv variety show Don’t Quit Your Night Job.

Galvin belts out “Rose’s Turn” and kills it, but not before revealing why, despite not yet reaching the other side of puberty, he has the life experience to play the ultimate musical theatre diva role.

We recently revisited Cher singing a Gypsy tune and pondered her ability to play Rose and/or Louise and/or Dainty June, but if this performance is any indication, Galvin is more than capable of Benjamin Buttoning his way into that hat trick as well.

