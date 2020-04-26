The Daily Distraction: Phone Rings, Door Chimes, in Comes Mitzi Gaynor

The stage and screen star pays tribute to Company in this extremely '70s sketch.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 41: And One for Mitzi!

Ah, human interaction. The centerpiece of a civilization that once was. Remember parties, when you would get together with friends and say quaint things like "How 'bout the market?" and "Sorry we're late, we had to get the kids settled"? If not, here's Mitzi Gaynor and company to remind you.

This campy clip comes from the stage and screen darling's 1974 special Mitzi...A Tribute to the American Housewife as Gaynor throws a soiree for her pals (including Jerry Orbach!). As they mingle, they do what most of us do at get-togethers: sing Sondheim. What better way to toast to the 50th anniversary of Company opening on Broadway?

Now a song about the ups and downs of marriage might be a bit on the nose for a performance like this, but the '70s were no time for subtlety. Rather, as the skit implies, they were a time for antiquated expectations of women in the house and laugh-out-loud subversion. Watch as the group share little winks together (innuendos abound), drinks together ("you gave that up, remember?"), and kinks together (open marriages? Gasp!).

We'll drink to that.

Need more distractions? Click here.

