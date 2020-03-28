The Daily Distraction: Reba McEntire Sings of Her 'Honey Bun' in South Pacific

Video   The Daily Distraction: Reba McEntire Sings of Her 'Honey Bun' in South Pacific
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 28, 2020
 
The country star and one-time Broadway headliner celebrates her birthday March 28.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 12: A Country and Cockeyed Optimist

Reba McEntire may have to spend her birthday today socially distant, but just like Nellie Forbush, she's still keeping our morale high in a perilous period.

The Grammy-winning country star has only appeared on Broadway once—in a critically acclaimed 2001 star turn in Annie Get Your Gun—but in 2005, she returned to the musical theatre stage to headline a concert presentation of South Pacific at Carnegie Hall. Revisit her exuberant take on "Honey Bun" (featuring Alec Baldwin in a skirt as Billis) above.

READ: Reba McEntire Reflects on Her Time on Broadway and What Current Show Tune Would Make a Great Country Song

"I could say life is just a bowl of Jello and appear more intelligent and smart. But I'm stuck like a dope with a thing called hope, and I can't get it out of my heart."
– Nellie Forbush...but also us entering Week 3 of the Broadway shutdown, hopeful and eager for the curtain to rise again soon.

Now, if only we can get Reba to come back with it.

