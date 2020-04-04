The Daily Distraction: Remembering Laurie Beechman and Her Magical Belting Arms

The Broadway powerhouse was born on this day in 1953.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 19: The Cast of Joseph Has the Perfect Quarantine Cardio

The late, great Laurie Beechman blessed us with so many moments of theatre magic, from stopping the show in Annie as the Star-to-Be to belting out "Memory" as Grizabella night after night for over four years in Cats. But her sole Tony nomination came in 1982, for her performance as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Watch Beechman, born on this day in 1953, with the cast of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical in the Tonys performance above.

Not unlike the previously discussed Sondheim Tonys tribute from 1984, the medley is all over the place, which makes it all the more joyous. Beechman kicks it off by leading an up-tempo "Jacob and Sons," with each sustained note punctuated by an exaggerated yet crisp arm flail (foreshadowing!).

We meet the whole crew: Joseph's brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Potiphar, Pharaoh, and Joseph himself before Beechman brings us home, cutting off what easily could have been the frantic medley's finale to launch into the many colors of the title coat. As the list of colors unfolds, so do everyone's arms. As if Beechman effortlessly scooping up the octave (mid-syllable!) wasn't glorious enough, there's the whole cast, giving us the best at-home workout video since Angela Lansbury.

So get some cardio, listen to some high notes, and stay safe.

