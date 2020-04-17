The Daily Distraction: Rock Hudson and Bea Arthur Sniff, Swig, Puff Their Cares Away

Don't try this at home—even if "everybody today is turnin' on."

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 32: Singing High

Remember going out? Having fun with friends? What a time. Hopefully, though, your nights were not as, uh, pharmaceutical as Rock Hudson and Bea Arthur's.

In the clip above from 1980's The Beatrice Arthur Special, watch the Golden Girl and Hudson sing "Ev'rybody Today Is Turning On," from the Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart musical I Love My Wife (which opened on this day in 1977).

The Cole Porter-esque pastiche is the epitome of "It was the '70s." Name any euphemism for any recreational drug—it's probably somewhere in the lyrics. The pair seem to bemoan the prevalence of such substances, yet they're both guzzling down their glasses, so take what they say with a grain of salt (or an olive, or a twist).

I Love My Wife itself is just as wild. The musical follows two married couples (played by Joanna Gleason/James Naughton and Ilene Graff/Lenny Baker) who, looking for some variety against the backdrop of a sexual revolution, try their hand at swinging. It's also Christmas Eve, so naturally, there's a band of Santas. (Fun fact: The four Santa musicians won a joint Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical!)

Enjoy your weekend—but please don't do drugs and don't have a ménage-à-quatre. You should be social distancing!

