The Daily Distraction: Sutton Foster and Jennifer Cody Get Thoroughly Modern Makeovers on TLC

Take a delightful trip back to the early aughts in style.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 6: Gimme Gimme a Broadway Makeover

Working from home might mean lots of elastic waistbands, unkempt hair, a makeup sabbatical. But maybe this is the perfect opportunity to try something new. If Broadway favorites and sisters-in-law Sutton Foster and Jennifer Cody could do it in this 2003 episode of TLC's A Makeover Story, you can, too.

Just try to get through the episode (first part above) without squirming. It has everything you could ever hope for in a Broadway-themed makeover show from 2003. Uncomfortable fashion montage? Cameos from Julia Murney, Christian Borle, and Hunter Foster? Check, check, and check.

As awkward as it might be, it's equally admirable how game the pair is throughout. Regardless of how chic they may be, they're clearly having fun and are fully supportive of each other, whether in a gown or in overalls (and yes, there are overalls).

