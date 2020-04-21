The Daily Distraction: The American Psycho Musical Reminds Us That We Are What We Wear

There's nothing ironic. About our love of. Manolo Blahnik.

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.

Day 36: Dress to Impress

In a work-from-home pajamas rut? Haven't put on shoes in days? Listen up: The ladies of American Psycho have an important announcement.

The Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa musical, which opened on Broadway four years ago today, may have been short-lived, but it gave us a timeless lesson in fashion and consumerism: "You Are What You Wear." Revisit the number—as performed by original cast members Anna Eilinsfeld, Krystina Alabado, and Morgan Weed at Feinstein's/54 Below—above.

The hypnotic song has the energy of a Real Housewives single (I may be on a quarantine-induced Real Housewives craze), plus the bizarre "Power in My Purse" number from Marci X featuring Lisa Kudrow, Jane Krakowski, Veanne Cox, and Sherie Rene Scott.

Come to think of it, "Power in My Purse" deserves to be a Daily Distraction on its own. Please hold.

Need more distractions? Click here.

