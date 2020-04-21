The Daily Distraction: The American Psycho Musical Reminds Us That We Are What We Wear

These are frightening times, and we all must take necessary precautions as we social distance and self-isolate. That being said, you deserve a break every now and then. Welcome to Playbill's Daily Distraction.
Day 36: Dress to Impress
In a work-from-home pajamas rut? Haven't put on shoes in days? Listen up: The ladies of American Psycho have an important announcement.
The Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa musical, which opened on Broadway four years ago today, may have been short-lived, but it gave us a timeless lesson in fashion and consumerism: "You Are What You Wear." Revisit the number—as performed by original cast members Anna Eilinsfeld, Krystina Alabado, and Morgan Weed at Feinstein's/54 Below—above.
The hypnotic song has the energy of a Real Housewives single (I may be on a quarantine-induced Real Housewives craze), plus the bizarre "Power in My Purse" number from Marci X featuring Lisa Kudrow, Jane Krakowski, Veanne Cox, and Sherie Rene Scott.
Come to think of it, "Power in My Purse" deserves to be a Daily Distraction on its own. Please hold.
